Quotes and media reaction: KU headed to Sweet 16

Kansas is headed back to another Sweet 16 after defeating Creighton in Fort Worth. Here is some reaction from the post-game and social media.

The mentions for Remy Martin kept coming from the national analysts. Here is what Jeff Borzello from ESPN tweeted.

One of the turning points came when Bill Self went with a smaller line-up and limited the open looks Creighton was getting from three-point range.

After the game Greg McDermott, the head coach from Creighton said the line-up change played a factor.

"I thought their small lineup made a game changing run in the middle of that," he said. "And that's when we decided to go back with Keyshawn, because he has the ability to keep guys in front because he's quick enough. Yet, you know, we can throw it down in the block, which we did a few times and he made some really nice plays.

"It was a bit of a chess match in that regard. The only difference is he had, you know, nine or 10 guys down there to choose from and we had seven."

In the end McDermott credited the Jayhawks.

"We lost to a championship program today, but we certainly have nothing to be ashamed of. I'm really, really proud of this basketball team and what they've accomplished this season."