The Jayhawks lost on the road 38-22 at West Virginia but they did credit for the trick play of the game.

The Jayhawks lined up to punt and ran a lateral across the field on a fake to Ryan Schadler.

When asked after the game about it West Virginia coach Dana Holgorsen didn't seem to care much for it.

"I was under the impression that’s an illegal snap," he said. "I’ve never tried any high school stuff like that before. My good friend Mike Leach did in game one this year. He ran that same thing in game one like 10 times in a row, and the very next week he was instructed to never do that again because it’s an illegal snap."

Kansas head coach David Beaty said in the post-game they saw something on film and felt they could use it against West Virginia. They play was reviewed and it stood as a first down.