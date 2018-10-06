Quotes and thoughts: What was said after West Virginia game
The Jayhawks lost on the road 38-22 at West Virginia but they did credit for the trick play of the game.
The Jayhawks lined up to punt and ran a lateral across the field on a fake to Ryan Schadler.
When asked after the game about it West Virginia coach Dana Holgorsen didn't seem to care much for it.
"I was under the impression that’s an illegal snap," he said. "I’ve never tried any high school stuff like that before. My good friend Mike Leach did in game one this year. He ran that same thing in game one like 10 times in a row, and the very next week he was instructed to never do that again because it’s an illegal snap."
Kansas head coach David Beaty said in the post-game they saw something on film and felt they could use it against West Virginia. They play was reviewed and it stood as a first down.
Wise was a problem for the Mountaineers offensive line
Daniel Wise had 3.5 tackles for a loss and two sacks. That was one reason why quarterback Will Grier made bad throws and threw some uncharacteristic interceptions.
"I think he played very relentlessly throughout the day.," Beaty said. "He had a look in his eye throughout the game."
This week Beaty said the coaching staff pushed the defensive to pick up their game after not putting much pressure on opposing quarterbacks this year.
"We challenged him and that defensive line to be able to put some pressure on Grier, and I think they answered the bell pretty well," Beaty said.
West Virginia struggled in the red zone
The Jayhawks picked off Grier three times in the end zone stopping scoring chances where West Virginia had good drives going.
They also struggled scoring in the second half last week. The Kansas defense dropped several defenders into coverage and mixed up their looks.
"Just like last week, I don’t think we’re a bad second-half team just because we weren’t good at one particular thing last week," Holgorsen said. "We’ve been pretty good in the red zone. I don’t really think that it’s a problem. (We) just made some bad decisions."
"It’s a combination of not doing a very good job in the run game and them dropping a lot of people. Especially in the red zone, those windows become very tight. When they (KU) drop a lot, they become very tight."
Beaty wanted a win, but saw some good things
The Jayhawks were a heavy underdog going into the game. A late score made the final 38-22 and more respectable than the odds-makers had it pegged.
Beaty doesn't like walking away with a loss but did see some things they can build on.
"We didn't win but we grew," he said.
The Jayhawks will enter a bye week and the coaches will hit the road recruiting. Beaty said he hopes to get several players healthy with the time off.