What’s the vibe around the program getting votes in both Top 25 polls.

It's nice to see that our early starts being recognized for the guys' efforts, but shortly after that happens, you have to just keep your head down and stay focused on what you got to get done and get better at. Then there's other parts of the building that have to make sure we utilize that in recruiting and recognize the progress that we've made and make sure that recruits and things are utilized in that as well. Our guys, I think, have handled it and understood from, really a year ago. We talked about things that, as things started to change, they're going to see that though the approach and expectations are going to stay consistent. And I think that's one thing to be a consistent progressive program is that you have to keep your expectations and your work ethic and your attention to detail, all those things need to stay the same. And we talked about it as a staff on Sunday that. Yeah, it's nice to be three and 0, but it's only as good as what we're going to do this week as well. And staying locked into the small things and the expectations of our players on and off the field have to remain consistent, and that's what we plan to do

Did the message change at all with the team this week?

No. It's been pretty consistent. Obviously, we're playing a good football team that's well coached, and they're playing with a lot of confidence. And again, they haven't lost a game. It's a team that, though a new coaching staff, a lot of those same players got after us last year at their place. So that should be another reason we should have a good focus.

It's great to be back home after a couple on the road. I think it's important that we have a good crowd, hopefully to have a good crowd for a lot of different reasons. But I think we have a chance now to create some energy and a home field advantage. And I think those are the things that hopefully as it progresses excites them, but at the same time, keeps them grounded on how to go about it. And I think, again, the basis of your question is how does this program holistically, from top all the way through, handle success? And I think we're doing a good job, but we got to make sure... It's easy to get distracted, but I think once they're in this building, they've done a good job.

Do you allow yourself to think about the way the schedule sets up? To think about 3-0 coming home for your next home game would look like or feel like?

I think when you look at the spring and summer and you looked at some things, you want to feel that. Again, when we talked at the beginning in here, we talked about, well, we're better, but how much better? How does it compare to everybody else getting better? You look at it and you end the season with somebody you played second game of the year (West Virginia) and you're hoping you can go on the road and play well. But yeah, then for the second consecutive year, you're playing a group of five school that's in the top 25 pre-season and high expectations. I don't sit there and play prediction games or what's our win total or where we're thinking, we're hoping. After the West Virginia game, do you feel good about where the teams at handling different circumstances?

Yeah. You want to feel that you can go down and play well, but again, much like West Virginia, when all of a sudden, you're looking, you're down two scores pretty quickly, you've got to try to just get back to where it needs to be. Now we're sitting in a spot that this program hasn't seen in a long time. But back to the original statement before your question is, if we spend a lot of time, guys, worrying about that, we're never going to keep moving to our fullest potential. So, I'm very proud of these guys. I'm very proud of our staff, I'm all those things, but I don't walk up and down the hall and tell them how proud I am every minute. That's probably a fault of mine maybe, but... I don't know.

You brought up falling behind by two scores how do you address that?

Right. But it's different reasons. There's some things that we've got to start better, probably on the defensive side where we've given up the points. I credit the part that we get it figured out a little bit. We play a little more confident. We got to come out and play a little more confidently, maybe aggressively early. But again, it's important for us to get off to good offensive starts too so we can’t go three and out and punting the ball. Yeah, we need to start better, no doubt about it because one of these times, you're not going to rebound from it. You can't live that way all the time.

Is there one area of being consistent here in your 18 months that you're most proud of or you've seen that maybe has led to where you guys are today?

That'd probably be good for somebody other than myself maybe because we just kind of do it. I'd still say that, to that point of win or lose, I think when we've walked in, the expectations of what we do and how we run practice and even so, that has kind of been there. In fact, we continue to challenge and find ways. I've always said this is that you're not at someone else's program in season or to watch what they do. 16 years being a head coach now, it's like you kind of do it in there. And that doesn't mean we don't tweak it and look at it and talk about it, but we look at our schedules every day and find ways that we'd make small adjustments.

But I go back to the opening statements sometimes with our players and what they were asking for, and I think that continuity of those things has helped us. I think our staff alignment has helped us in this early part. And I also think the time that we've been able to get with our players now for over a year has definitely helped.

What are some of the things that have impressed you most about what you've seen from your team so far?

Again, defensively, I'd say our depth in some areas that we thought we had, and to be able to, maybe not as much in some areas as others but, play a lot of guys and do some things there. And I think that will continue to pay dividends as we move through the season. But probably most importantly, offensively starting up front, just how I think how consistent and well we've played, I think what we've been able to do offensively and the variety of what we do has taken some of the pressure off our offensive linemen. And of course the play of Jalen has been outstanding. And then you take everyone else around that I haven't mentioned: 11 guys catching passes, the multiple guys that are carrying the ball.

The redshirt rule is four games, how do you approach that?

Well, we look at it, there's a few that are targeted that way, there could be a couple more. Again, it's like the situation with Jalon a year ago. If it gets to that, if we had that discussion, that's a more down-the-road angle because if you don't know what's going to happen injury-wise or something that forces you to play. But there hopefully will be opportunities for players, maybe younger players as they continue progressing through. I'm using that word a lot today, but getting through the season that maybe that last third of the season, they get a chance to play in a special teams or rotate in. So, you try to spread that out of where we're going use some guys, but we didn't bring in a ton of true freshmen. Some guys have used years already. So it's still up in the air on a few.

How important is the depth you have built on defense?

It is. And some of our snap counts we looked at sometimes could be a weather delay. And then another guy goes back out, that somebody might have missed a rotation, but he been off for an hour so that guy, he's fresh. But it's helping us. It's helping with reps and confidence when guys are banged up or unfortunately will be or/and wear and tear. I'm just watching our guys move around. And I thought they moved pretty well today. Talking to a couple yesterday. They talked about that their bodies feel a lot better than they did a year ago at this time. Talk with Matt Gildersleeve about certain things. He's talking about some of our younger players and our newer players on the roster and that he has the data that'll show that we have guys that are gaining strength during the season, which isn't common and really about some of the ways we do some things.

So, if a guy's getting stronger, understanding the scheme better, he'll have a chance to help this team down the road as well. And again, all those things besides some of the guys that we've been able to get on the field early, hopefully it pays dividends as well.

Three straight home games isn't something that happens very often. What are the pros and cons of having a legitimate home stand?

I'd have to think back of last time I've gone through one of those. Well, probably the best I've ever is when I was coaching division three, we are able to get at like four home games in a row in the playoffs. And if it was a last home game of the season, you get five at home and it can really help you because of routine. It can help you. Obviously, some of you in the room that traveled with as well. You know what that's like, getting home well after midnight many times. So, I think that's going to help us that way. But again, home games can be distracted in other ways. So, you have to balance it. I'm excited because, again, to stand here and where we're at with three wins and three home games in a row. And I just know in my year and a half for wherever we're at now of being here, listening to our fans, the loyal fans have been waiting for something, starving for something of being successful. Hopefully it's meshing at the right time that we have three weeks of great crowds and great crowds that can be beneficial to help this program take another step.

What are your thoughts on the rushing defense so far? And what are your thoughts on what Duke's going to bring in this week?

Well, first of all, we're getting better run defense. I think we played a little more aggressively than we did upfront this last week. I thought we did a good job of containing that run game. They had some dynamic players on that Houston roster, and I thought all in all that their bigger play makers, especially after those first couple series, we really didn't. We slowed it down enough. I always say work in progress because sometimes, again, stats points allowed in today's college football world can get really skewed in different ways. And if you get hung up on those, you might drive yourself crazy. But we definitely played better in that front seven. Duke schematically they're very well coached, their quarterback has a great understanding of where to go with the ball, he's very accurate. Like I said, I don't know where he's 72%, 73% of his throws. They've went on the road and beat a Northwestern team that just come off another win, a big win against Nebraska and things like that there. You can see on both sides of the ball that they're executing with confidence. And a lot of those guys were on the field last year. They added a couple guys to the defensive secondary, for sure. And backs run hard, and they run downhill and they're physical. Got some play makers again on the outside that if to get the ball in space, can make things happen. And again, the challenge will be there.

Does playing a Duke team who is 3-0 help with the team being focused and ready to play?

I'd also hope that we're grounded enough to know that we're nowhere near a point where we're going to show up and roll it out and think it's going to take care of itself. But that's our responsibility also during the week to prepare them in those ways and make sure that not just physically, mentally we're ready to go.

But I think it adds to excitement of course, that two, 3-0 teams now. We talk about if it's a big game or important game and you get a chance to be in these. And I always tell them is that the reason why it gets to be a bigger game now is because you're making it so by what your past performance did, and if you enjoy that and thrive on that, you got to make sure you're ready to go again.