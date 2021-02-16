JayhawkSlant - R.J. Moss picks up offer from KU, lived in Wichita

“They were hitting me up back in August or September,” Moss said. “They were texting me since then. And then Coach Drake texted me and asked to call him.”

His mother Theresa was stationed in Wichita, and the state of Kansas wasn’t a complete unknown to Moss.

When the Kansas coaches reached out to R.J. Moss , he had some familiarity of the area. Moss, a defensive from Biloxi, Miss., lived in Kansas for a while.

During the call Drake told Moss he had an offer from Kansas.

“We were talking on the phone, and he said they were watching my film and he loves what I can do,” Moss said. “He said he likes the swagger I play with, how I can get vertical up to field, and my lateral quickness. He likes how I am physical at the line of scrimmage. And then he just wanted to let me know they want to give me an offer to go play at their school.”

At 6-foot-4, 240 pounds Moss also plays basketball for Biloxi. He’s still building a relationship with Drake and likes what he hears from their talks.

“I like him and he's a good coach,” Moss said. “He's a good person to talk to. And he was talking to me about basketball, because I played basketball too. He talked to me about hooping.”

Moss said he has followed the Kansas football program since he lived in Wichita. He said the heaviest interest is coming from Kansas, Baylor, Mississippi State, Arkansas, Memphis, Old Miss, and Southern Miss.

He hasn’t narrowed his list down and will go through the process before he does. But he does have an idea what he is looking for when it comes to picking a school.

“I'm looking for a school that's going to help me out with my education,” Moss said. “And then not only help me to be a better football player but be a better teammate and a young man as well. And just prepare me for life.”