Having spent the weekend in Lawrence for an official visit this past weekend, Rakease Passmore, the 6-foot-5, 180-pound small forward from Combine Academy in Lincolnton, N.C., is scheduled to announce his college decision on Wednesday.

Liam McNeeley, the 6-foot-8, 210-pound small forward from Montverde (FL) Academy, will go public with his college decision on Sunday.

