JayhawkSlant - Ranking the Contenders: Hunter Sallis

Ranked No. 11 nationally, combo guard Hunter Sallis of Omaha (Neb.) Millard North saw his stock soar during his junior season. While he’s well known among college coaches – and has 30 high-major offers to prove it – he’s relatively mysterious as far as elite prospects go because he’s yet to release a list of finalists and the COVID-19 situation has prevented his highlight videos from really taking off on social media. Those who have seen him, though, know. Pushing 6-foot-5, Sallis plays either guard spot, scores with ease and has explosive athleticism and huge upside. Today, Rivals.com national basketball analyst Eric Bossi ranks the contenders for a commitment from a still pretty wide-open Sallis.

1. NORTH CAROLINA

There has been some behind-the-scenes speculation that North Carolina is a bit of dream school for Sallis, and word has it that Roy Williams made a big impression on him when he offered a scholarship. Current five-star freshman Caleb Love is a potential one-and-done player, but even if Love sticks around, the Heels need more ball-handlers, and Williams’ best teams through the years have featured interchangeable backcourt parts.

2. KANSAS

Kansas was the first blue blood to get heavily involved, and the Jayhawks have been pretty aggressive in their pursuit of Sallis while pitching the ability to play multiple backcourt spots. They’ve had him on campus, and his ability to play multiple spots in the backcourt is a fit for the way that they play. There will be a lot of minutes opening up with the departure of Marcus Garrett after the 2020-21 season.

3: CREIGHTON AND NEBRASKA

Should Sallis elect to stay home, things will get really interesting between the Jays and the Huskers. Nebraska had him on an official visit as a junior and the NBA experience of Fred Hoiberg is appealing. So is his willingness to let his guards go. Creighton is the hometown school and also employs a guard-friendly style. Departing guard Mitch Ballock, among others, will need to be replaced and they have a pure point guard coming in to play alongside of in R.J. Nembhard. The feeling here is that Nebraska doesn’t think he would go to Creighton and vice versa, so it will be an interesting storyline to watch.

5. GONZAGA

Mark Few and the Zags will more than likely see Jalen Suggs leave for the NBA Draft after a year and they got in on Sallis pretty early. They hosted him for an official visit, have name brand recognition and seem to offer the best combination of being able to chart a bit of an unexpected path while also developing him for the NBA and giving him a chance to compete for a Final Four.

