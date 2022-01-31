RB's Grant Stubblefield, Seth Davis talk junior day visit

There were a lot of talented prospects from the 2023 and 2024 class in Lawrence on Saturday for the Jayhawks Junior Day event.

Two of those recruits carried the running back room in Grant Stubblefield and Seth Davis.

They were the two running backs on campus for the junior day event and met with the coaching staff and watched the basketball game against Kentucky.

Davis, a 5-foot-9, 170 pound running back made the trip from Texas where he plays for powerhouse program Katy High School.

“The visit was great,” Davis said. “The culture and the coaches treated me great, and I had an awesome time at the basketball game too. The fans were hype, and the arena was loud.”

There has been a lot of talk about the culture change that has happened in a short amount of time under Lance Leipold and his staff.

Stubblefield helped lead Blue Valley Northwest to a 6A state championship in a win over Derby. He also echoed the comment from Davis about the culture during his visit.

“The visit was really great, and it was a good experience learning how KU does things and how they are building such a strong culture,” Stubblefield said. “Just talking football got me excited about the future of KU football.”