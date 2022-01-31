RB's Grant Stubblefield, Seth Davis talk junior day visit
There were a lot of talented prospects from the 2023 and 2024 class in Lawrence on Saturday for the Jayhawks Junior Day event.
Two of those recruits carried the running back room in Grant Stubblefield and Seth Davis.
They were the two running backs on campus for the junior day event and met with the coaching staff and watched the basketball game against Kentucky.
Davis, a 5-foot-9, 170 pound running back made the trip from Texas where he plays for powerhouse program Katy High School.
“The visit was great,” Davis said. “The culture and the coaches treated me great, and I had an awesome time at the basketball game too. The fans were hype, and the arena was loud.”
There has been a lot of talk about the culture change that has happened in a short amount of time under Lance Leipold and his staff.
Stubblefield helped lead Blue Valley Northwest to a 6A state championship in a win over Derby. He also echoed the comment from Davis about the culture during his visit.
“The visit was really great, and it was a good experience learning how KU does things and how they are building such a strong culture,” Stubblefield said. “Just talking football got me excited about the future of KU football.”
Davis has picked up early offers from the Jayhawks along with Florida, Duke, Ole Miss, Louisville and several others. This was his trip to Kansas, and he got to hear more about the running back position from Jonathan Wallace.
The good news is he plans to be in Kansas again in the future.
“I was around Coach Wallace the most and we just continue to build off the relationship we already had,” he said. “I can’t wait to get back up and keep building relationships with him and the staff.”
Stubblefield met with Wallace and offensive coordinator Andy Kotelnicki, and he left with a good impression after meeting the staff.
I spent most of my time with Coach Wallace and Coach Kotelnicki,” Stubblefield said. “They were excited to see me, and it gave me a great impression of them.”
We will have much more coverage and comments from recruits who attended the junior day event in the upcoming days.