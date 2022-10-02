We are speaking to several recruits who visited for the Iowa State game. We will have their reaction on the game day atmosphere, thoughts on the visit, how the program is off to a 5-0 start and much more.

UPDATE: Sunday, 5:20 p.m.

Safeeullah made the trip from Florida and left early because of the hurricane

Syncere Safeeullah made the trip from Florida and was able to get ahead of Hurricane Ian. He said they left the area before the hurricane and eventually made the trip to Kansas. Safeeullah plays at IMG Academy, what is likely the biggest D1 factory in the country. He talks about his visit to KU, meeting other recruits and what he has seen from the Jayhawks during their 5-0 start. LINK- Syncere Safeeullah gives his breakdown on the visit for the Iowa State game

Updated: Sunday, 2:40 p.m.

Hank Fuchs breaks down his thoughts after visiting for the Iowa State game

Not many recruits have a connection to the program like Hank Fuchs. His father, Scott, is the offensive line coach at KU. Hank is making a name for himself this year and emerging as one of the top lineman in the state for 2024. One thing he talked about after his visit was hearing Kansas Athletics Director Travis Goff address the recruits. We have a lot more from Fuchs after his recent visits.

LINK- Recruit reaction from Hank Fuchs after Iowa State visit

----------------- UPDATE: Sunday 12:30 p.m. Isaiah Kema is familiar with Lawrence. His father, Troy, used to work on KU's football staff. He holds over 15 division one offers. Kema talked about the crowd, what it was like to be back in Lawrence, and how the team is undefeated. Get all of the updates and reaction from the Iowa State in the updated thread below: LINK - RECRUIT REACTION: What they are saying after the Iowa State game

