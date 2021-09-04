Realignment: Moving fast and what we are hearing
The move to add four teams happened fast and the leadership did not wait around. Sources told Jayhawk Slant several schools made calls to see if other Power Five conferences planned on expanding in the near future.
We have the latest on the teams, the timing, what it could mean, and how the TV contracts could play out down the road.
Go inside to read the latest what we are hearing on realignment news that could be finalized as early as next week.
