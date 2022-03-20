Recap: Everything Bill Self said after the Creighton game

After the win over Creighton Bill Self met with the media for his opening statement and answered several questions from reporters. Read everything Self had to say as the Jayhawks are moving on to the Sweet 16.

Opening statement:

Self: It was a great game. Creighton played great. Shot unbelievable from the arc. And we didn't do a very good job defending it the first half. But, you know, you got to win games when it's kind of ugly. And I don't know that we could have won this game two months ago playing this way. So I'm proud of our guys. I thought we defended and rebounded, for the most part, most of tonight. And then we had some guys step up and make some big free-throws and some plays late.

Self said they still have yet to play their best basketball

Creighton came out and hit shots and it was tight, do you feel relieved to pull the game out?

Self: I would say it's probably both. I'm a little relieved. I don't know how you guys feel. But I'm also very happy. You know, we've won some games in the NCAA tournament that were a lot like this, and we've also lost some games that were a lot like this. So we'll take it. They played -- you know, I heard Max say before the game they're going to let it fly and they did. You know, even though Hawkins and O'Connell are, obviously, capable of doing what they did, you know, Kaluma shot the ball so well. He was shooting like 25 for the year. But they had -- and I thought Trey played a terrific game and controlled it. And we did our best to sit on his right hand, but he still got right several times. But it's a relief, but it also feels great. You can't apologize for winning games in this tournament.

How did Dave handle Kaluma after he went out and started hitting threes?

Self: I actually thought that Kaluma made two to start the game, if I'm not mistaken. I don't know how many he ended with. I think he ended with three or four for the game. But I thought David did a better job on ball screen getting back to him in the second half. It's a hard game for Dave. And Mitch isn't quite 100 percent yet. So that was a hard matchup. But, you know, inside the arc, I'm not great at math, but nine of 31 inside the arc. And so we just let them shoot too many. And then the play that David made late, too, when we were trying to take away the three and they drove it, and he blocked, was it Alexander's shot? Yeah, that was a play that -- he didn't ice the game, but that basically put it out of reach right there.

How big was Agbaji's dunk off the steal in the final minute because Creighton just kept coming back to make it close?

Self: they were battling hard the whole game. Credit to them. But we just knew -- there was just those possessions that we knew we had to get, even late in the stretch, whether it was a rebound or executing a play, just to break away from getting in that range of them being close. But, no, I'm just proud of my team for today's performance.

Bill, you said this is not the type of game you win a couple months ago can you explain more about that?

Self: I think we have been a team that has scored easier than we've actually defended. And tonight, we -- I mean, we didn't defend great, don't get me wrong. They still got over 70. But when the offense was bad, we defended and we did some toughness things, especially late-game possessions, which I thought was very positive. They played us different than anybody's played us all year long defensively. And we never really figured it out. But we had enough guys make shots and make enough plays that we were able to overcome it.

Bill you lost in this round last year and said you needed to get more athletic. Do you feel you did that?

Self: I think we're, obviously, a better team than we were a year ago. Of course, last year in the tournament, we also had two starters get COVID and one of them had a broken foot. So that didn't help a lot. But we needed to add a couple of pieces and we were able to. But the biggest piece we added, obviously, was Remy. I still think this, that we're still yet to be our best yet. I mean, I still believe we got another gear or another step we can take. And even though teams can defend us a certain way and give us problems, I've said many times in the NCAA tournament, and it happened with Creighton tonight, you've got to have some guys take some marginal shots and make them. And Remy, obviously, took good shots. But, you know, you don't expect a guy -- I don't know what he was from the field the first half, six of eight, or six of nine, and you don't expect point guards to do that. But that kept us in the game. And then second half we kind of spread the wealth a little bit. But we're a different team with him. And certainly, if they're going to put their four man on Juan and back all the way up underneath the basket, we're not going to throw it inside much that way. So we've got to have some guys make some shots and he bailed us out, you know, once again.

How will you handle the next couple days?