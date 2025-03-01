Recap: Kansas' second-half comeback effort falls short against Texas Tech

Kansas' comeback efforts in the second half fell short against Texas Tech, falling to the Red Raiders 78-73 in Allen Fieldhouse on Saturday. The Jayhawks made their way back into the game after trailing by 11 at the half, but costly late-game execution allowed Texas Tech to come away victorious.

The Jayhawks had the ball trailing by three with 31.7 seconds to play, but Harris threw the ball away. Kansas forced a turnover, but Zeke Mayo forced an ultra-contested three with 11 seconds on the clock, letting the Red Raiders ice the game from the free throw line.

Kansas' near comeback was only possible due to the efforts of KJ Adams. The senior played possibly the best game of his career, finishing with 21 points and 13 rebounds and a slew of effort plays to keep the Jayhawks alive.

JT Toppin led Texas Tech with 21 points despite fouling out late in the second half. The Red Raiders made 15 threes, including 10 in the first half to propel their offense.

First half

Kansas looked engaged to start the game, sharing the ball well and getting good looks on the offensive end. A Rylan Griffen three sparked a quick 7-0 run capped off by a KJ Adams dunk forced Texas Tech to call an early timeout, trailing 11-5.

Texas Tech hit consecutive threes before turnovers and second-chance points allowed the Red Raiders to take the lead. A putback from JT Toppin and transition three from Kevin Overton capped an 11-0 run. Bill Self called timeout with Texas Tech leading 16-11.

The Red Raiders continued to knock down shots from outside as they held their lead. Dajuan Harris jumped a passing lane leading to a Flory Bidunga dunk, but Darrion Williams instantly answered with a three to put Texas Tech's lead at seven heading into the under-12 timeout.

Texas Tech cooled off, missing five straight shots and going scoreless for over three minutes. Kansas made things closer, but couldn't take the lead, scoring just six points over the Red Raiders' drought. The Jayhawks had chances to overtake the lead, but turnovers from Hunter Dickinson on consecutive trips left them trailing 28-25 with 6:49 to play in the half.

Kansas cut the deficit to one on multiple occasions, but Texas Tech hit shots to stay ahead. Toppin made consecutive baskets and Christian Anderson answered a Griffen three. The Red Raiders continued to rack up second-chance points, with Toppin getting on the glass and making the score 37-32 heading into the under-four timeout.

Toppin and Anderson continued the Red Raiders' three-point barrage as they took a 48-37 lead into halftime. Texas Tech made 10 threes while Kansas attempted just seven, swaying a statistically close to even half heavily in favor of the Red Raiders.

Second half

Things looked like they were trending in the wrong direction as Kerwin Walton hit a wide-open three to open the half. However, Kansas quickly had an answer, as Griffen hit a transition three to cap off a 9-0 run. Grant McCasland called a timeout three minutes into the half, with his Red Raiders still leading 51-46.

Adams took over the game, converting an and-one and gaining Kansas an extra possession on a tap-out that saw the Jayhawks tie the game. Texas Tech made some tough buckets but started to rack up the fouls in the front court. Kansas reached the bonus with 11:57 to play and both Toppin and Federiko Federiko had four fouls.

Dickinson went to work against Texas Tech's foul-ridden front court, hitting consecutive baskets to put Kansas within two. Diggy Coit took the lead for the Jayhawks, knocking down a three.

However, the Red Raiders had answers. After an ice-cold second half from deep, Elijah Hawkins hit threes on consecutive possessions for Texas Tech to give it a 66-63 lead with 6:50 to play.

Texas Tech stole momentum back and quieted the crowd, scoring seven straight to extend its lead to 70-63. Self called timeout as the Jayhawks searched for an answer.

Kansas had an answer on the backs of its senior leaders. Harris, Dickinson and Adams scored the next eight points for the Jayhawks, including Adams throwing down a thunderous lob to cut the score to 73-71 with 2:43 to play.

Dickinson tied the game at the free-throw line on another second-chance opportunity created by Adams. Toppin picked up his fifth foul, leaving the Red Raiders without their leading scorer for the final 1:47.

Williams hit a late shot clock three to put Texas Tech ahead, and Dickinson's two attempts at the rim came up short. Kansas got a stop, trailing by three with 31.7 to play.

Harris got out of sorts trying to find Dickinson and threw the ball away. The Jayhawks forced a turnover, but then Mayo forced a bad shot and Texas Tech won the game at the line.