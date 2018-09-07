Today, we continue by taking a look at the Big 12.

Official visit season is in full swing as programs across the country look to recruit and reload. This week, the Rivals.com team is taking a look at programs across the country and identifying their biggest need and which one recruit on their board is the best suited to fill that need.

Biggest need: Bill Self and the Jayhawks have huge expectations for Memphis transfer Dedric Lawson, but it's most likely that he'll be looking to leave for the NBA after this season. With that in mind, a skilled forward is a must.

Best fit: Can there be an answer other than Jeremiah Robinson-Earl? He's a local kid, he's skilled, he's very familiar with the program and he's an elite player capable of stepping right in and replacing Lawson. If not Robinson-Earl, keep an eye out on Kansas' pursuit of Top 40 forward Zeke Nnaji.

For the complete breakdown, click here.