There were a lot of recruits in attendance to watch the Jayhawks comeback win over Texas Tech. One of them was Luke Grimm who had a good weekend of football. He made a spectacular catch on Friday night that was featured on ESPN NFL Countdown as part of the "You Got Mossed" segment hosted by Randy Moss.

Grimm was one of several recruits in attendance to watch Kansas get a Big 12 win against the Red Raiders. "The game was crazy and the committed recruits were going nuts together," Grimm said. "It was awesome to hop the fence and storm the field. Being on the field with the fans was an awesome feeling. "This team is getting better every week and are going to be a very difficult to play in the upcoming weeks. The biggest reason is the inability to give up.They have no quit."

