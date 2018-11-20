Jaeden Roberts the massive sophomore lineman from St. Thomas Aquinas is already racking up division one offers.

Since the hiring of Les Miles he said the Jayhawks will get a good look from him.

"I believe that his hiring will improve KU for years to come," Roberts said of Miles. "It also changes my mind about KU, and I would love to see what things they will do in the future. Hopefully this hiring process will bring more recruits in."

We are gathering new information throughout the day. Be sure and check into our Recruiting Updates Thread to see what the recruits and high school coaches are saying about Les Miles.