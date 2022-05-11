Recruit Scoop: The latest update for Wednesday
The Jayhawks are hosting three official visitors and will start another one today when Isaiah Jatta gets on campus.
Jatta, an offensive lineman from Snow College, is former teammates with KU tight end Tevita Noa. Jatta told Jayhawk Slant he has heard good things about the program from Noa.
There are some new names surfacing on the transfer wire and we cover all of that in our latest recruiting update.
Get Jayhawk Slant for FREE until fall football camp
Get Jayhawk Slant FREE all the way up until fall football camp starts. To take advantage of latest promo offer GO HERE