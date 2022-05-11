Recruit Scoop: The latest update for Wednesday

The Jayhawks are hosting three official visitors and will start another one today when Isaiah Jatta gets on campus.

Jatta, an offensive lineman from Snow College, is former teammates with KU tight end Tevita Noa. Jatta told Jayhawk Slant he has heard good things about the program from Noa.

There are some new names surfacing on the transfer wire and we cover all of that in our latest recruiting update.

