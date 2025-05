Things will get interesting a week from now. Joseph Credit set his announcement date for May 13 after he gets back from his UCLA trip.

Mason Marden just listed KU in his top five and has a scheduled visit with the Jayhawks on June 6. There are other names in the mix for one spot.

Here is a detailed look at the linebacker recruiting and how things could play out.

