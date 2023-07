Lance Leipold talked about the importance to improve the defense and a lot starts up front. Leipold gives his thoughts on the defense and likes the returning production in the back two levels.

Some key KU targets are set to announce their college decisions in the upcoming days and we have the latest information. A year has made a lot of difference with the perception of recruits looking at the KU football program.

Come inside to get the latest in the Friday thoughts on several topics.

