Recruiting Scoop: Friday, May 27th update

The transfer portal and junior college have been the focus of every college football team the last two months.

With the change to the 25-man limit more schools are looking for last-minute recruits. One player gaining interest is Davion Westmoreland but he confirmed he will arrive in Lawrence on Monday.

We have the latest information on KU recruits with players who have visited and some who could be added.

Come inside for the latest daily update.

LINK: The latest recruiting intel, Friday May 27th