There are a lot of recruits on the board and it is very likely the recruiting for the Jayhawks will go into January.

Some of the big news many fans are watching is Jaden Hamm, the talented prospect from Eudora. He was on an official visit to Kansas this weekend and shortly after announced his decommitment to Arkansas. Hamm confirmed to Jayhawk Slant he will announce his decision in the 48 hours.

Hamm is one of the top players in the state and in the early process of recruiting had offers from Michigan, Penn State, TCU, Tennessee, and several other schools.

If the Kansas coaches could land Hamm it would give them one of the best one-two combos locally in some time. Earlier this month they got a commitment from Calvin Clements from Free State. If Hamm picks the Jayhawks it would be the first time they landed two of the top eight players in the state since 2018.

