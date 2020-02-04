News More News
Recruiting Update: 24 hours until signing day

Jacobee Bryant is back on the Jayhawks radar and would be one of the top recruits
Jon Kirby • JayhawkSlant
Publisher- Football Editor
@jayhawkslant

Just 24 hours remains until the late signing day and there is still a little work to do for the Kansas staff. Most fans who follow recruiting know the staff did a lot of the heavy lifting in December when they signed the majority of the class.

But Wednesday will still bring some news on a handful of remaining targets.

One of them is a familiar name from the past they have moved into good position with. We have the latest and how the class could finish strong with a few additions tomorrow.

For the latest as the final signing day approaches read the updates in our Tuesday Recruiting Thread

