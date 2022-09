John Randle Sr. knows a lot about the KU football program. He was a successful player for the Jayhawks and now John Randle Jr., is following in his footsteps.

The four-star running back from Wichita Southeast holds several offers. The Randle family has been closely watching the Jayhawks success and has had communication with the recruiting staff.

The 3-0 start has also caught the attention from one of the hottest local prospects who holds offers from Georgia, Alabama and several others.

