Recruiting Update: Latest intel Monday, Dec. 2nd

There are two things to focus on over the next week.

First is high school signing day on Wednesday, where the Kansas coaching staff is expected to sign around 15 players in the 2025 class.

The next is turning the focus to junior college and transfer portal players. December is expected to be a busy month in Lawrence with several visitors.

We have the latest what we are hearing in the Monday update.

LINK: Recruiting Update- Monday December 2nd, the latest news