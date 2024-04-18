PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0ncmEtY29udGFpbmVyIGRpc3Ryb19hZCc+CjxkaXYgY2xh
Recruiting Update: Scoop from the portal and official visits
Jon Kirby
•
JayhawkSlant
Publisher- Football Editor
Things are about to heat up as the Kansas coaching staff is having discussions with players in the transfer portal as well as setting several official visits this summer.
There have been several high school recruits set up recent official visits including some four-star prospects.
The latest news from the portal has the Jayhawks linked to one of the top defensive ends available and he has a connection to the program.
Come inside for a big recruiting update and the latest information on several players.
LINK: Big recruiting update: April 18th
Get Jayhawk Slant FREE for three months
We are running our promo for the next several days where you get three months free after buying one. It is four months for the price of one.
Stay up-to-date on the latest in the transfer portal for football and basketball and what will be an action-packed summer of recruiting.
Take advantage of the offer by going here.
