Usually recruiting weekends start on Friday, but the Kansas staff is getting a day head start. There are several visitors expected in this weekend and many will show up on Thursday.

One of the visitors is JB Brown, who entered the transfer portal after playing at Bowling Green. Brown has been talking with Kansas linebackers coach Chris Simpson.

“He has been very straight forward about things,” Brown said. “He liked my blitzing ability.”

This year Brown scored a solid grade of 74.8 by Pro Football Focus and got good grades for his pass coverage.

Brown, 6-foot-2, 230 pounds is originally from Arkansas. He entered the portal on December 30 and two days later Simpson extended him an offer. Brown will arrive in Lawrence today.

“I’m looking forward to seeing the welcoming environment,” he said. “From my research it looks to be a great school. It is important to find a brotherhood in my next school.”

