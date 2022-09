The visitor list is expected to go over the 50-mark for the Duke game. There is going to be a good blend of recruits in the 2023 and 2024 class and highly-recruited transfers.

Here is a look at what recruits are saying about the Jayhawks 3-0 start, an early look at some prospects expected in Lawrence, and much more as the staff gears up for a busy weekend.

All of the recruiting information will be updated in the latest thread below:

RECRUITING UPDATE: Tuesday, September 20th- Big weekend for Duke game