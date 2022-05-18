 JayhawkSlant - Recruiting Update: Wednesday, May 19th- 9:45 a.m.
Recruiting Update: Wednesday, May 19th- 9:45 a.m.

Bunkley-Shelton confirmed the Jayhawks are still in the running
There is a lot happening that will play a big factor in recruiting from NCAA votes to current visitors on campus.

We take a look at changes coming to the recruiting landscape that will everything drastically different and how the Jayhawks approach it.

We take a look at the current recruit who might be labeled the "most important to land" and where recruiting stands with updates on several players.

LV Bunkley-Shelton confirmed to Jayhawk Slant that KU is still very much in the mix.

LINK: Latest updates and thoughts Wednesday, May 19th

