Recruiting Update: Wednesday, May 19th- 9:45 a.m.
There is a lot happening that will play a big factor in recruiting from NCAA votes to current visitors on campus.
We take a look at changes coming to the recruiting landscape that will everything drastically different and how the Jayhawks approach it.
We take a look at the current recruit who might be labeled the "most important to land" and where recruiting stands with updates on several players.
LV Bunkley-Shelton confirmed to Jayhawk Slant that KU is still very much in the mix.
