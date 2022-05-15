 JayhawkSlant - Recruiting Update: Where everything stands, more visits coming
football

Recruiting Update: Where everything stands, more visits coming

Jatta took his visit to Kansas on Wednesday
Jon Kirby • JayhawkSlant
Publisher- Football Editor
@jayhawkslant

Isaiah Jatta, an offensive lineman from Snow College is one of the recent visitors the staff is recruiting. Jatta could make his decision in the next week and would be a big addition to the line.

There are several transfer prospects still on the board and we have predictions on some of them, which could be good news for the Jayhawks.

Come inside for a comprehensive look at every player who is on the board, where KU stands, and who is already committed.

