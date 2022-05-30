Recruiting Update: Wrapping up 2022, looking ahead to 2023

The Kansas coaches are focused on wrapping up several spots in the 2022 class with players who could report to campus in a week if they choose to be Jayhawks.

Then they will shift gears and start looking at high school prospects in the 2023 class. Expect June to bring several high school prospects on campus including official visitors.

We take a closer look in our latest update how things will move quick from the 2022 class to 2023.

Follow the link for the latest update:

LINK: Latest recruiting update May, 30th - 9:45 a.m.