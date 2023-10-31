Positive reaction from recruits continued to pour in Monday night and Tuesday morning. The Jayhawks could pick up a lot of momentum on the recruiting trail and future classes after a win over the Sooners.

"It will definitely help," Utley said. "For the 24s, our class is already pretty much locked in and we're really pulling together and making bonds. For the classes after us, it will show everyone that Kansas is building to be good now, not some time in the future.

"The players and coaches have shown that they can win and compete at a high level now and it's only going to get better with future recruiting classes, facilities, and fan support."

Gionni McBride, a corner from North Kansas City, holds an offer from the Jayhawks. He said those are games recruits want to play in.

"It'll help in a big way because everyone wants to play for a big time team that wins big time games," he said. "It shows that KU is really starting to go crazy."

