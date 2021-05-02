JayhawkSlant - Recruits impressed with Leipold after meeting him

Lance Leipold and his family touched down in Lawrence on Friday afternoon and it has been a whirlwind for him ever since. One thing Leipold did was find time to schedule a Zoom call with as many of the 2021 signees who plan to report to campus in the next month. Devin Neal, who is the top recruit in the class, and local product from Lawrence was one of the future Jayhawks on the call. Neal, who will play baseball and football at Kansas, recalled when Steve Rampy took over as the head coach at Lawrence High. He said it had some of the same feel when he got to meet Rampy for the first time. “When he (Leipold) first introduced himself to us and the rest of the class, I was kind of excited because for me, he gives me kind of the impression that my high school coach, Coach Rampy gave me,” Neal said. “It was not stern, but a guy who was about his business, and you can definitely tell you he is a great football mind.” Once the word got out Leipold was going to be the next coach at Kansas, Neal started doing more research on the offense he ran at Buffalo. “I know where he was at Buffalo and what he's done with the run game, so as a running back, that really gets me excited,” Neal said. “As a person he seems phenomenal, and he's about the players. It was kind of brief, because he's obviously had a long day and he's probably going to be busier. I just can't wait to talk to him so me and him and have a good conversation.”

One recruit who has been getting ready to report to campus is offensive lineman Corey Robinson. The Georgia recruit has already added weight to his frame and working hard to stay in shape. Robinson’s initial thoughts were positive and believes Leipold can help the team be successful. “He seems like a really cool coach and really cool guy,” he said. “I was real excited to get to talk to him and for him to just get the job and want to talk to us the same day. It spoke volumes to me, just for type of coach that he is. I knew that he was serious, and I think he'd be able to help us get some more wins. So, I was excited about that.” D’Marion Alexander took a different path before signing than most of the recruits. He was committed to Minnesota and shortly after decommitting from the Gophers, gave the Jayhawks his word. Alexander admitted during recruiting two of the main reasons he signed with Kansas was Les Miles and Chidera Uzo-Diribe. Neither are with the program and Alexander knows they have to move together as a team and get behind Leipold and the staff he builds. “What I took from the way he speaks, is he seems like he's going to bring the best out of us,” Alexander said. “I did my research on him, and he turned around a Buffalo program that truly needed it. It’s about the same position we're in. And I believe that with the recruiting class we have coming in plus guys like Ricky Thomas, he's going to help turn this program around too. “At the end of the day, we are the ones that have to go out and execute the game plans. These coaches can't play for us, so I don't really feel the need to hit the panic button whenever we have a new coach. I've learned that this year.”

Tight end Mason Brotherton made the trip to Lawrence from Arkansas to take in the spring game and see the campus. During recruiting many of the recruits around the country never got a chance to see the surroundings of the school they signed with. Brotherton said he liked Leipold’s demeanor and approach during the call. “He was honest and straight forward,” he said. “I don’t like guys who beat around the bush with things and coach wasn’t that type of guy. He seemed like an honest guy and hopefully we can develop a good relationship soon.” One thing the 2021 class prided themselves on was sticking together and forming a close bond. During the season they had several group chats and stayed close even though many never got a chance to meet. Alexander said they need to continue that approach as Leipold starts to build the Kansas program. “We just have to continue to stick together and keep this brotherhood strong,” he said. “These next couple of years are going to be special for the city of Lawrence because all we want to do is win, and that's what we're going to do. Coach Leipold promised that and I'm behind any guy that can guarantee wins.”

