There were several visitors in attendance for the Jayhawks game against Coastal Carolina on Saturday.

Jackson Stoefen, an offensive lineman from Iowa, made the trip with his parents and girlfriend.

"The one thing that I really want to stress is that the recruits in our class are solely focused on bringing KU football to a higher standard," he said. "While the loss was a little disappointing, it remains evident that the offense is making strides to continue getting better."

The Jayhawks have the 26th rated class in the country and many of the recruits know the building process will take time.

"Rome wasn't built in a day," Stoefen said.

