Recruits react to Jayhawks win over Boston College
The Jayhawks had one of their best road game performances in a long time. Since it was a Friday night game several recruits were playing in their own games, but they were well-aware of what was going on.
Defensive end Caleb Taylor, who plays at Staley, said he got on his phone right after their game to get an update.
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news