News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-09-14 17:28:30 -0500') }} football Edit

Recruits react to Jayhawks win over Boston College

Malik Johnson liked what he saw from the Jayhawks offense
Malik Johnson liked what he saw from the Jayhawks offense
Jon Kirby • JayhawkSlant
@jayhawkslant
Publisher- Football Editor

The Jayhawks had one of their best road game performances in a long time. Since it was a Friday night game several recruits were playing in their own games, but they were well-aware of what was going on.

Defensive end Caleb Taylor, who plays at Staley, said he got on his phone right after their game to get an update.

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}