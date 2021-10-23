Recruits react to watching Kansas play Oklahoma

For the second straight home game the Kansas staff hosted a big number of recruits on unofficial visits. Last weekend against Texas Tech there were close to 150 prospects on campus. Against Oklahoma there were over 50 more in another strong showing of numbers. Recruits were treated to a good game where the Jayhawks played Oklahoma to the wire and had the nation’s third ranked team in trouble for much of the game. “I thought the game was great, and the Hawks gave them a fight,” said offensive lineman Camden Beebe. “It is definitely a big step forward in terms of turning around the program.” Beebe is an offensive lineman from Piper High School and holds an early offer from Kansas State. He is receiving interest from several schools in the Big 12, SEC, and Big 10.



Jahkai Lang will be one of the top defensive linemen in the 2023 class

Another Kansas City recruit who made the drive to Lawrence was Josh Manning from Lee’s Summit. He is another 2023 player getting a lot of interest. The wide receiver left Lawrence with a scholarship offer from the Jayhawks. “The visit was great,” Manning said. “The coaches showed a tremendous amount of love. They played hard and that’s all you can ask out of a team. Them playing that close had me impressed and proud to have gotten an offer here.” Lance Leipold made it clear he did not take the job for moral victories. But, after the game Leipold said he is proud of his players and once again they have shown progress. He admitted they just did not make enough plays at the end, but they pushed the Sooners to the final minutes. We asked Leipold to describe his message to the recruits. “Well, again, there is progress and opportunity,” he said. “And, and that's what we talked about. In the pre-game when I had a chance to address them is the opportunity that we all have, players and coaches to be here at the University of Kansas. And the progress that we'll continue to work to make. I appreciate them staying and witnessing today's game. Hopefully if they're in a competitive nature that they want to be part of something special here that we're going to build.” Jahkai Lang, a 6-foot-4, 230 defensive end from Troy High in Missouri took in the game. He will be one of the most sought-after defensive line recruits from the Show-Me state in the 2023 class. “The visit was cool the coaches here showed me a lot of good hospitality and they played really good versus the number three team in the country,” he said. “I really enjoyed it.” Lang already has offers from Kansas, Missouri, Iowa State, Kentucky, Michigan State, Wisconsin, Tennessee, and many other schools.

Ellis is a player the Kansas coaches are keeping a close eye on