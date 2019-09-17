“I did have a game on Friday, so I didn’t get to watch any of it,” said quarterback commit Ben Easters. “The first thing I did when I got on the bus was go onto Bleacher Report to see what the score was.”

When the Jayhawks were pulling away from Boston College on the way to a convincing win, several recruits were playing in their high school games.

One of the first things that caught his attention was the statistics Carter Stanley had next to his name in the box score.

“I am so excited to see that win, especially with the numbers Stanley put up,” Easters said. “It shows me Coach Miles isn’t afraid to air it out and it makes me really excited for the future of the team.”

650 miles away from Brownsburg, Jacobee Bryant was doing the same thing in Alabama. Bryant, who chose the Jayhawks over Tennessee, Virginia Tech, Virginia, and Nebraska liked the way the team came back after the loss to Coastal Carolina.

“I heard about the offense they did great and was moving the ball up the field, putting points on the board,” Bryant said. “I love the way they are coming together as a team I love the way Coach miles has the team playing.”

While many recruits were checking their phones for updates and information nobody had a better source for the game than Duece Mayberry. He just had to wait a while and he dialed his older brother. Kyle Mayberry played a lot in the win against Boston College and Duece got the full report.

“I did not get to watch the game unfortunately, but I heard good things about it,” Duece Mayberry said. “As soon as my game was over, I logged onto Twitter and saw the Jayhawks came out with the win. I called my older brother and he told me that they had a great team win.”

When asked what a win like this means for recruiting Mayberry was quick to respond.

“My thoughts on that is that the Jayhawks are coming,” he said.