It has been an eventful 48 hours with movement on the Kansas coaching staff. Offensive coordinator Andy Kotelnicki is headed to Penn State to take over play-calling duties.

Lance Leipold immediately announced staff changes of his own on Thursday elevating Jim Zebrowski to co-offensive coordinator and Jordan Peterson to co-defensive coordinator.

Kotelnicki coached the tight ends and the only recruit in the class at that position is Carson Bruhn. The tight end from Iowa told Jayhawk Slant he is committed to KU and excited for the future.

A change at coordinator can also effect the quarterbacks. We have the reaction from Isaiah Marshall and David McComb, the two players committed at quarterback in the next two classes.

Peterson has been involved with several recruits in the 2024 class and his promotion has been well received.

See what recruits and coaches are saying about the latest coaching changes.

