Recruits talk about visit with Feleipe Franks
One of the official visitors on the final week before the early signing period was Florida transfer quarterback Feleipe Franks.
The former four-star quarterback announced he was leaving Florida in early December. This weekend he was in Lawrence after arriving on Saturday morning.
