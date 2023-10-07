Red zone defense, UCF fast style are keys today
Kansas’ defense did everything they could to keep the Jayhawks in the game through the first half of their 41-14 loss to Texas. The Longhorns accumulated 661 yards and the Jayhawks can take away their ability to bend but not break when Texas’ offense became threatening as a positive going into the game versus UCF.
After giving up an opening-drive touchdown, the next six drives also saw the Longhorns get into Jayhawk territory. On those six drives however, Kansas only gave up 13 points.
“That was super important,” linebacker Rich Miller said. “No points is always good. Sometimes it feels like they should have scored, I think they had that long run and then missed a field goal, so that was a really good stand by us. That was really important because it kept us within one possession until the end of the third.”
The defense kept the team in the game by holding Texas to field goal attempts instead of touchdowns, and the biggest play that was made was the interception by Cornell Wheeler to keep the score at 13-7 going into halftime.
“I just read my keys,” Wheeler said. “Just wanted to fill the route and you know, just make a play whenever I can.”
The Jayhawks will have another challenge with the UCF offense, who averages well over 500 yards a game. One of the reasons for that is because of their up-tempo style of play.
"You don't have time for anything,” defensive coordinator Brian Borland said. “That play ends, you better be up and back to your spot and looking for a call and getting your eyes on the offense because they're up and running a play.”
Borland talked about the defense shortening signals and terminology to relay the defensive calls faster to counteract the quick pace at which the Knights play at. Miller, who plays the mike linebacker spot and is essential to getting the defense organized, is ready for the challenge.
“I take a lot more responsibility than that because I know if we're not lined up, then we can't do what we need to do,” Miller said. “So you got to make sure everybody's on the same page. Everybody gets the call, everybody got their feet in the ground.”
UCF can move the ball, but where they struggle is in the red zone. They rank 114th in the country in red zone offense with 13 touchdowns and 4 field goals on 23 trips. Kansas got a lot of red zone experience against the Longhorns last week.
The other factor working in favor of the Jayhawks when going up against an up-tempo offense is the fact that they already play a lot of different players in the front seven. Their depth will be tested once again, but Miller is confident that it will help lead them to victory.
“That's the good thing about having good depth because when someone's tired, you know the next one coming in,” Miller said. “So we're going to be alright.”