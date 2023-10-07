Kansas’ defense did everything they could to keep the Jayhawks in the game through the first half of their 41-14 loss to Texas. The Longhorns accumulated 661 yards and the Jayhawks can take away their ability to bend but not break when Texas’ offense became threatening as a positive going into the game versus UCF.

After giving up an opening-drive touchdown, the next six drives also saw the Longhorns get into Jayhawk territory. On those six drives however, Kansas only gave up 13 points.

“That was super important,” linebacker Rich Miller said. “No points is always good. Sometimes it feels like they should have scored, I think they had that long run and then missed a field goal, so that was a really good stand by us. That was really important because it kept us within one possession until the end of the third.”

The defense kept the team in the game by holding Texas to field goal attempts instead of touchdowns, and the biggest play that was made was the interception by Cornell Wheeler to keep the score at 13-7 going into halftime.

“I just read my keys,” Wheeler said. “Just wanted to fill the route and you know, just make a play whenever I can.”