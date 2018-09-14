“It was a great competition,” Reesing said. “I think anytime you have that type of competition, it makes you elevate your game. And I got better because I was competing against Kerry and how good he was. I knew it would take a pretty special performance to win that starting job.”

Both were even after spring football and the battle went into fall camp.

Reesing played in three games as a true freshman in the 2006 season. He completed 14-of-24 passes for a little over 200 yards. Kerry Meier took most of the snaps that year and threw for 1200 yards and was second on the team in rushing.

One was the quarterback battle he had with Kerry Meier going into the 2007 season. Long before Reesing would lead the Jayhawks to an Orange Bowl win over Virginia Tech he had to fight to win the starting job.

As Todd Reesing gets ready to have his name set in the Ring of Honor there were a couple key moments in the early part of his career that played out picture-perfect.





Over halfway through fall camp head coach Mark Mangino announced that Reesing had won the job and Meier would start spending more time at the wide receiver position.

Those moves turned out just fine. Reesing is the all-time passing leader in KU history and Meier is the second in career receiving yards.

“We also were roommates at the time,” Reesing said of Meier. “So that can add an interesting dynamic. There was never any bad blood. He still supported me once I was the starter and that just kind of spoke to the kind of guy he was. Plus he turned out to be a pretty dang good receiver to and had a heck of a career. So that worked out pretty well for everybody involved.”

Once Reesing won the starting job there was never any turning back. He would throw for 10,990 over the next three years and lead the Jayhawks to two bowl wins.

The other interesting story on the way to becoming a Jayhawk was his recruiting. When he took his first recruiting visit to the state of Kansas it wasn’t to Lawrence.

“My first trip into Kansas was to Manhattan before coach Snyder had retired,” Reesing said. “They (KSU) were the first school to offer me so I went up to visit them.”

Reesing sent his tape to the Kansas staff and got communication started through connections he had. Mangino wanted Reesing to take an unofficial visit so they could meet him. Right after the visit to Kansas State he made his way east.

“They invited me to come down while I was up there,” Reesing said. “Coach Mangino actually offered me that day on the spot.”

Reesing said he liked how Mangino had the confidence to offer him that fast. Other schools questioned his size. Some wanted to see him throw live before they made a decision. But Mangino went with his intuition.

It has been 11 years since the Jayhawks won the Orange Bowl and Reesing joked he feels like it has been that long since having shoulder surgery. Last year KU held a 10-year reunion for the Orange Bowl team where Reesing said it was great to see so many of his former teammates.

He still follows the program and pulls for them to succeed.

“I try to watch every game and if I can't watch it, I'm tracking it,” he said. “I stay in touch with Coach Beaty and people in the department. I want to see these guys have a ton of success. I love coming back to Lawrence it is such a special place. I'm as proud alumni as you're going to find. I want these guys to do well and give me a chance to share moments as much as I can.”