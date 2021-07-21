Registration for the Bill Self basketball camp at KU is now open

Bill Self basketball camp at the University of Kansas is back. After taking a year off due to COVID-19, Self and his staff are looking forward to opening up Allen Fieldhouse for two sessions of camp in July.

The purpose of this camp is to teach and develop basketball skills. The camp emphasizes individual skill development and organized team play. Daily instruction emphasizes fundamental basketball and overall player development. Campers compete on teams organized by the camp in order to apply their individual skill development to a team concept. KU basketball staff is present during camp along with current and former KU players. Included with camp fee: t-shirt, basketball, picture with Coach Self, an autograph session with 2021-22 Jayhawk basketball team, and lunch each day.

For a complete breakdown of both camp sessions, click here.

Check-in on the FIRST day of each session will be at 8:30 am, beginning at the SOUTH END OF ALLEN FIELDHOUSE. Campers will then be seated in Allen Fieldhouse for introductions and orientation. KU Parking Services will be ticketing Monday-Friday (7 am-6 pm). The parking garage is ticketed Monday-Sunday 24/7 and you must pay to park there. The Bill Self Basketball Camp is not responsible for parking tickets. Please contact the KU Parking Department with any parking questions (785-864-7275).

A medical form/physical must be filled out by a physician for your child to participate in camp. Our specific medical form does not have to be used. A school physical can be used as long as it is completed and dated within a year of the first day of camp. PLEASE BRING YOUR MEDICAL/PHYSICAL FORM AND THE RELEASE/WAIVER OF LIABILITY FORM TO CHECK-IN ON THE 1ST DAY OF CAMP. DO NOT MAIL IN BEFORE CAMP STARTS. We cannot admit anyone to camp who does not have both forms turned in at check-in.

Camps must be paid in full when you resister. The amount paid (less $50 AND the online service charge if registered online) is refundable until 1 week before camp begins. No refunds will be made under a week of the 1st day of camp, except in case of sickness or injury verified in writing by the parents and a doctor. To request a refund, please e-mail Tami Hoffman (thoffman@ku.edu). We cannot accept refund requests over the phone.

All drop-off and pick-up information will be given to you on the first day of camp, along with a complete schedule for each day (camp will take place 9:00 am-4:00 pm for 3 days). Your child will receive specific information about their team and gym assignment on the morning of the first day of check-in (all facilities used will be on campus). Campers cannot request to be on a specific team – teams are selected randomly by age groups. All campers must be checked in and out daily with our camp staff.

Lunch will be provided to the campers each day. Please have your child eat breakfast each morning before arriving. We will have Gatorade and water available to the campers.

SESSION 2: July 23-25

Grades:

Boys 3rd - 12th

Girls 3rd - 6th

Check-In: 8:30am

Cost: $300 | 1 Session

$550 | 2 Sessions in the SAME transaction

$750 | 3 session in the SAME transaction

To register for Session 2, click here





SESSION 3: July 26-28

Grades:

Boys 3rd - 12th

Girls 3rd - 6th

Check-In: 8:30am

Cost: $300 | 1 Session

$550 | 2 Sessions in the SAME transaction

$750 | 3 Sessions in the SAME transaction

To register for Session 3, click here