Remy Martin shines at Big 12 Championship

A week ago, it might’ve been easy to picture Kansas’ Big 12 tourney run without super senior Remy Martin. But when the Jayhawks (28-6) took the conference crown Saturday night, Martin was a storyline when the final buzzer rang.

Dropping 12 points, including two 3s, against Texas Tech in the Big 12 Championship, Martin’s adding an element to the Jayhawks (28-6) that fans haven’t been able to witness much this season.

Martin’s regular season was derailed by a knee injury, but since returning to the floor late in the schedule and through the conference tourney, he’s having a blast on the bigger stage.

“I’ve never cut nets, and I’m planning to cut a couple more,” Martin said.

“It’s a blessing just to go out there and play,” he added. “On top of that, getting to wear this uniform and having great teammates and coaches, it’s what I’ve wanted to do my whole life since I was a kid. Just being able to contribute in any type of way is awesome.”

After beating the Red Raiders, 74-65, in the final minute(s), Kansas head coach Bill Self said they couldn’t have gotten the job done without Martin. When the message was relayed to Martin, his face lit up.

“It means a lot, just for the simple fact of him trusting me,” Martin said. “(He) trusted me to be out there and trying to gain his trust each and every day. Like I say all the time, if I get five minutes or 25 minutes, I just try my best to help this team win and I’m happy that I got to contribute a little bit more.”