Remy Martin shines in Kansas debut

On Wednesday night, No. 3 ranked Kansas opened up the exhibition portion of its season in impressive fashion. Following a closed-door scrimmage against Tulsa on Saturday, Bill Self’s squad, in its lone exhibition contest, rolled past Emporia State, 86-60.

On a night when Kansas, as a team, shot 47.1 percent (33-of-70) from the field, 40.9 percent (9-of-22) from behind the arc, and 100 percent (11-of-11) from the free-throw line, four players, Ochai Agbaji (17), David McCormack (16), Remy Martin (15), and Christian Braun (10) scored in double-figures for the Jayhawks.

Despite coming off the bench against Emporia State, Martin, the 6-foot-0, 175-pound point guard from Chatsworth, Calif., proved to be as good as advertised on Wednesday night.

Martin, who transferred in from Arizona State after testing the NBA waters, clearly brings a dynamic to this team that was missing a season ago.

Self, shortly after Kansas defeated Emporia State, 86-60 on Wednesday night, was asked about his decision to bring Martin off the bench.

“Remy hasn’t had the best, last two days that we’ve ever had a guard have here,” said Self. “KT (Kurtis Townsend) says this all the time, ‘when the lights come on, he’s a gamer.’ He did some things tonight that were good. Some shots he made that maybe weren’t the best looks and he’s still got to get more people involved.

“I thought he played well offensively,” he added. “I thought Och (Ochai Agbaji) did too. I thought we did some good things offensively and had some good possessions defensively. It was a pretty good dress rehearsal. The crowd, considering its exhibition, I thought was great.”

Martin, in 18 minutes of action, scored 15 points, grabbed two rebounds, dished out four assists, committed one turnover, and was credited with one steal. Offensively, he hit 7-of-10 field goals and was 1-of-2 from behind the arc.

With 13:36 left in the first half, Martin made his Kansas debut and immediately made an impact. He connected on a step-back jump shot, which put Kansas up by four points, 17-13. His drive to the basket the next trip down the court increased KU’s lead over ESU to six points.

Martin, with 9:09 left in the first half, drilled a three for Kansas, which put the Jayhawks up by 10 points. The Hornets, for the rest of the contest, would get no closer. In fact, Self’s squad led by as many as 36 points in the second half, and cruised to an 86-60 victory inside Allen Fieldhouse.

Martin, after his debut in a Kansas uniform, was asked about playing inside Allen Fieldhouse for the first time as a Jayhawk.

“I love this place, that’s just really what it is,” he added. “Fans came out so supportive from the jump. The team itself is really coming together. I love this group of guys. Coach Self and the staff helping me, trying to get me right; unbelievable man, I really do love this place. I just love playing.

“Obviously it’s not my first time playing but the first time I knew this was a special place, always like a memory of mine,” he added. “Being on the team is something I am not taking for granted, and something I am really thankful for.”