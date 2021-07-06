Remy Martin will finish his college career at Kansas

It has been quite a day for Bill Self and the University of Kansas men's basketball program. On Tuesday morning, a report surfaced saying Ochai Agbaji had removed his name from the NBA draft and would return to Kansas for his senior year.

On Tuesday afternoon, it was reported that Remy Martin would also remove his name from the NBA draft and, after transferring from Arizona State, had planned to make his way to Lawrence in the near future.

For the very latest on Remy Martin, click here.