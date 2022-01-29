Report: KU hiring Jim Panagos as defensive tackles coach

According to Pete Thamel, Lance Leipold is set to hire Jim Panagos from Rutgers as the new defensive tackles coach.

Panagos, who is from Long Island, coached at Rutgers in 2020 and 2021. He spent 2019 at Minnesota. Before that he was at Temple for two seasons where he was nominated for the Broyles Award.

Panagos has also spent time at Pittsburgh, UCF, the Minnesota Vikings, and Maryland.

2020-201: Rutgers (defensive line)

2019: Minnesota (defensive line)

2018: Temple (assistant head coach/defensive line/run game coordinator)

2017: Temple (defensive line)

2016: Pittsburgh (defensive consultant)

2012-15: Rutgers (defensive line)

2007-11: UCF (defensive line)

2005: Minnesota Vikings (assistant defensive line/assistant special teams)

2003-04: Minnesota Vikings (defensive quality control)

2002: Minnesota Vikings (offensive analyst/quality control)

1994-97: C.R. James (Fla.) Alternative School (assistant coach)

1993: Maryland (defensive line assistant)