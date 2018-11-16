Minutes ago Ross Dellenger, a reporter who used to cover LSU, now working for Sports Illustrated is reporting Les Miles is in the negotiating stages with Kansas.

According to a spokesperson at Kansas Jeff Long will not comment on the report. Long said in his last press conference he would not comment on the search until he was introducing the next coach. The word from Kansas that has not changed.

But there is starting to be some buzz around college football coaching circles things are developing go inside to the Friday Coaching Search Notes.