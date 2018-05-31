Dear Fellow Jayhawk Fan, Don't miss this exclusive opportunity to dine or play golf with a Jayhawk legend! Reserve your Celebrity Dinner table, Individual Seats, or Golf Scramble Team today. The deadline is June 7th and spots are going fast! To reserve your spot, click here.

We are pleased to invite you to the Rock Chalk Roundball Celebrity Weekend, which will bring together over 50 former KU basketball players and local celebrities (including Mario Chalmers, Drew Gooden, Ben McLemore & Wayne Simien, just to name a few) for a three-day extravaganza to raise money for five area kids who are fighting cancer. Since its inception in 2009, we are proud to say that the Rock Chalk Roundball Classic has raised over $236,000 for the families of local children who are undergoing treatment for cancer. We are excited to announce that in 2018 we have expanded our efforts to include three special events for Jayhawk fans.

June 14th – Rock Chalk Roundball Classic Basketball Game: Our flagship event is celebrating its 10th year at Lawrence Free State High School, and will feature over 50 KU basketball legends. There will be a live concert at 5:30 before the game, and be sure to stick around after, as players will be signing autographs immediately following the game.

June 15th – Celebrity Dinner and Roundball Roundtable: Join us for a Celebrity Dinner at The Jayhawk Club in Lawrence that includes a meal, drinks, auction items, photo opportunities with celebrity guests, and more! The evening's featured entertainment is a "Roundball Roundtable" with the theme "Dunking through the Decades". An All-American or All-Conference member of each decade from the 1960's to the present day will be on stage telling the untold stories of KU Hoops and fielding audience questions. More than 30 former Jayhawks will be in attendance, and one KU celebrity will sit at every table!

June 16th – Celebrity Golf Scramble: Join us for a once-in-a-lifetime golf experience. Foursomes will team up with a former Jayhawk and be among the first to tee-off at the beautiful, new Jayhawk Club Golf Course. Additional celebrities will be around to help shave off a few strokes, so keep your eye out! More than 20 KU stars will participate in the event.