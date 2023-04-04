The most consistent message from spring football is how physical the practices have been. Linebacker Rich Miller transferred from Buffalo and played every year under Lance Leipold and several of the coaches on staff.

Is this the most physical spring he has been through?

“Oh, for sure not going to lie,” Miller said. “It's fun, though. It's not physical, it's not taxing, but it's fun. Because no one likes to be hit over and over and over again, so eventually they are going to have to just move out of your way or they going to get tired or something. Then you know you're doing it right.”

Miller said the message has been clear from day one. This spring was going to be a challenge and the physicality was going to be an emphasis.

“It even starts in the meeting room,” Miller said. “We are talking about it before practice. Today’s got to be the most physical day we have. We’ve got to change our mindset. We only have 15 opportunities to do it, so we might as well instill it in our minds now and just continue to go with it. We just try to match each other's energy.”

Miller talked about what he sees from some of the linebackers. One player he went in-depth about is Cornell Wheeler. The former four-star recruit transferred from Michigan is from Detroit, the same hometown as Miller.

“And I told him a long time ago, ‘Once you learn the playbook, you can literally be you,’” Miller said. “I've seen him play and I’ve seen he's raw. He just can play anywhere. He can do whatever you need him to do.

“So, I'm trying to take something from his game every day. But I told him, ‘Once you learn the playbook, you'll be unstoppable.’ And that's what he's doing. He's understanding the whole playbook. And if you look at it on practice, then a lot of the scrimmages and stuff, he's leading the tackles and stuff like that, just because he's flying around playing his game.”

See much more from Miller in his interview today talking about spring football and his position group.