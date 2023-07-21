Kansas linebacker Rich Miller was one of many Buffalo players suddenly impacted when Lance Leipold took the job at Kansas in April of 2021.

“When he took the job, we were in workouts and they cut workouts short,” Miller said.

He went on to describe the emotional Zoom call that followed the shortened workout, saying that Leipold cried making the announcement to his team.

After the shock that took place for Miller and others, he knew he had to get back to work despite his problematic state of mind at the time.

“I really wanted to go home that week, but I knew I had to push through something,” Miller said. “It was some adversity I had to face, and I faced it.”

After going home and conferring with his family, Miller made the decision to enter the transfer portal, to which Leipold immediately took interest.

“I was just talking to my parents. I'm like, ‘Man, I'm gonna get into the portal.’ And Leipold said, ‘let's go.’ I was like, ‘oh my god like you believe in me.’

“He believed in me enough to come change the whole program as a sophomore. That means a lot to me.”