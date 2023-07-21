Rich Miller is a coach on the field, and that could be in his future
Kansas linebacker Rich Miller was one of many Buffalo players suddenly impacted when Lance Leipold took the job at Kansas in April of 2021.
“When he took the job, we were in workouts and they cut workouts short,” Miller said.
He went on to describe the emotional Zoom call that followed the shortened workout, saying that Leipold cried making the announcement to his team.
After the shock that took place for Miller and others, he knew he had to get back to work despite his problematic state of mind at the time.
“I really wanted to go home that week, but I knew I had to push through something,” Miller said. “It was some adversity I had to face, and I faced it.”
After going home and conferring with his family, Miller made the decision to enter the transfer portal, to which Leipold immediately took interest.
“I was just talking to my parents. I'm like, ‘Man, I'm gonna get into the portal.’ And Leipold said, ‘let's go.’ I was like, ‘oh my god like you believe in me.’
“He believed in me enough to come change the whole program as a sophomore. That means a lot to me.”
The move to Kansas wasn’t the first time that Miller faced adversity in football, however. Miller was just six years old when he decided to put the pads on but was told that he wasn’t old enough to play.
“I used to cry because they wouldn't let me play,” Miller said. “I actually started when I was too young. So, they said like, ‘no, you can't play in the game but you can practice every day.’”
“They called me their mascot. I'll be at the games, suited up in everything. Would not play.”
Miller credits those practices for molding him into the player he is today.
“I got to experience everything with the older guys, and I think that's what helped me.” Miller said. “I was able to always play with people older than me.”
Eventually, when it was time to play with kids his age, Miller was ahead of the curve and a leader on the field. His leadership helped to develop a desire to always be there for his team.
His leadership helped to develop a desire to always be there for his team.
“I played the game with so much passion because of that,” Miller said. “It used to be times my dad didn't feel like taking me to practice and I used to be like, ‘dad, you got to take me to practice. You better take me to practice right now. I will cry to go to practice, man.’”
Miller’s importance on the team goes so far beyond the 94 tackles he accumulated last season. As the mike linebacker, he has to be the coach on the field for the defense, something that the coaching staff has taken notice of.
“Since I've been in Kansas, a lot of coaches have asked me like, ‘Man, I think you should get into coaching,’” Miller said. “All I want to do in my life is give back to people. So, I think that'd probably be a good choice. I don't know when or how or you know, saying but I think that'd be a good decision.
From being a “mascot” during youth football to now a coach on the field, Rich Miller’s football career has been quite a roller coaster.