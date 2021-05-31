Rich Miller ready for opportunity at Kansas
As a freshman and sophomore, Rich Miller played in all 20 games for Buffalo. When Lance Leipold got the job at Kansas he went into the transfer portal.
Shortly after that Miller got the call telling him an opportunity would exist at Kansas.
“I always knew that they see the potential I have,” Miller said. “Once I entered the transfer portal and I got the call, I'm like, ‘they really do see the potential in me, and it's meant to be.’ If it wasn't meant to be, then I wouldn't have gone to Kansas. I feel like Coach Leipold has had a lot of success everywhere he’s been, so it's only right for me to come help him try to turn the program around.”
Miller has been through Leipold’s program and knows what is expected of the players on a daily basis. He believes he can show the players and help with the transition.
“Things are different coming from new players and coaches,” Miller said. “With me already knowing the system and knowing the standard and how he runs things, it's easier for me to lead by example and just show them. They can literally watch someone do it. So, I think it'll be easy for me to do that.”
Miller said he would do anything for his new and old teammates. He loves playing the game and wants to lead by example to help bring everyone together.
“I can bring dedication,” he said. “I play the game with intensity. I take a whole lot of pride in my game, and I take a lot of pride in football period. I'm really in love with the process. And I know you've got to go through things to get somewhere, so I'll have to establish that into the minds of my new teammates.
“I'm always ready to run through a wall, and I'll do anything for my teammates. I bring just a different knack to football. I play smart and I give my all every single play.”
Miller will be familiar with the defense and the coaches who are coming from Buffalo. Chris Simpson was his position coach, and he will handle the same role at Kansas.
“Coach Simpson is definitely going to try to get the best out of you,” Miller said. “That's the best way I can put it. Football is hard and he will push you, but if you really love football then you will know Coach Simpson is really trying to get the best out of you and that's it.”
He also knows what to expect from defensive coordinator Brian Borland.
“Coach Borland is a mastermind,” Miller said. “He's definitely the one who runs it all. He knows everything. He's so smart. And that's what you need as a defensive coordinator.”
Miller who is 6-foot-1, 230 pounds said he can play all three linebacker positions in Borland’s scheme.
“I play everything,” he said. “I play outside, middle, strong, weak, whatever. I can play them all.”
Coming out of high school Miller was selected to the Detroit News first-team all-state. One of his dreams was to play at the Power Five level and he will get that chance at Kansas.
“I'm super excited,” Miller said. “Everyone wants to play Power Five coming out of high school. I feel like I look at this as a new start basically like I am coming out of high school, but just being 10 times better than I was in high school. I can look at it as like playing as a true freshman in the Big 12.
“I'm even more excited for the challenge because I always tell myself I want to be challenged. I'm not going to say it's 100 percent going to be a challenge, but we're trying to turn the program around, and I'm accepting the challenge head on.”
Miller will have three years of eligibility at Kansas.