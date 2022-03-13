Rich Miller says competition at linebacker is strong

Like the KU coaching staff last year, Rich Miller got a late arrival to the Kansas program. Miller arrived before the beginning of summer workouts in early June. He got a small taste of summer strength and conditioning before fall camp started and went right into the season. Miller did have an advantage since he played for linebackers coach Chris Simpson at Buffalo. Whether a player was familiar with the coaches or not, this spring is showing to be a valuable time for working on the little things. “It's been a great experience,” Miller said of the spring. “Honestly, it's been a growing experience as well. We've been doing a good job at just paying attention to the small details and just coming together as a team. We understand that all the little things we do now are going to put us in the right direction to win in the fall.”

Miller said the linebackers who produce will be on the field

The linebacker position got a boost in the offseason from the transfer portal where they landed Craig Young from Ohio State and Eriq Gilyard from Central Florida. Miller said all of the transfers have come in with a good attitude. “They've done a pretty good job in my opinion,” Miller said. “Everybody is willing to learn and watch film and to just know more. Everybody's getting a good feel for how we're doing it with a lot of reps, just taking it day by day and everybody is just doing what they're supposed to be doing, as long as you do what you're supposed to do, I mean, not too much can go wrong.” Last year Miller saw more snaps as the season progressed and turned in a solid year with 79 tackles and five for a loss. With the addition of new players and the ongoing competition Miller said they have to show up every day ready to play. “I just try to be the best version of myself every day and even with that,” Miller said. “I just try to push everybody to their max, to still bring people along, teach people everything I know, just tell everybody to be their best because at the end of the day, the best person or anyone who produces the most is going to be on the field. So just got to be our best every day and embrace competition. That's what is going to make everybody better.”

Miller's take on some of the new players on defense