Rich Miller talks Iowa State, getting more pressure

Junior linebacker Rich Miller understands how much intensity is required each week on the field. Kansas has struggled to sustain that drive throughout the first few weeks, but it’s not to say there’s haven’t been any changes on defense.

Lining up for Kansas’ second conference matchup of the season, Miller sees the road trip as another opportunity to build on the progress they’ve made so far.

“It's another game,” he said. “We’ve still got to focus on doing our job and picking up what they do, playing physical, and just keep on playing to the best of our ability.”

The Kansas defense has tended to fall apart in the second half over the last three contests, severely limiting opportunities for the group to dig themselves out of holes.

Despite going into Ames with three straight losses, Miller says there’s a lot of maturity going on behind the scenes.

“I'm still focused on this year,” he said. “But I feel like we’re moving in the right direction. I feel like we've really grown from week one to week five.

He continued: “Everything just starting to click more. And over time, it’s going to get easier for us. We going to be able to hold each other accountable better. It's going to be a trickle-down effect for the new guys that come in and it's going to eventually build up to that. But for now, we just got to work on getting better and finishing this season out strong.”