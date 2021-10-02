Rich Miller talks Iowa State, getting more pressure
Junior linebacker Rich Miller understands how much intensity is required each week on the field. Kansas has struggled to sustain that drive throughout the first few weeks, but it’s not to say there’s haven’t been any changes on defense.
Lining up for Kansas’ second conference matchup of the season, Miller sees the road trip as another opportunity to build on the progress they’ve made so far.
“It's another game,” he said. “We’ve still got to focus on doing our job and picking up what they do, playing physical, and just keep on playing to the best of our ability.”
The Kansas defense has tended to fall apart in the second half over the last three contests, severely limiting opportunities for the group to dig themselves out of holes.
Despite going into Ames with three straight losses, Miller says there’s a lot of maturity going on behind the scenes.
“I'm still focused on this year,” he said. “But I feel like we’re moving in the right direction. I feel like we've really grown from week one to week five.
He continued: “Everything just starting to click more. And over time, it’s going to get easier for us. We going to be able to hold each other accountable better. It's going to be a trickle-down effect for the new guys that come in and it's going to eventually build up to that. But for now, we just got to work on getting better and finishing this season out strong.”
Miller on linebackers pressure
Iowa State veteran quarterback Brock Purdy has gotten off to a shaky start this season, even getting benched against Iowa in Week 2.
This isn’t Miller’s first rodeo with Iowa State either, he’s faced this Cyclones team before and knows what to expect.
“They’re good at what they do,” he said. “They’re going to try and run the ball, and they’ll try to mess with your eyes. You’ve just got to be disciplined and play with them.”
Miller believes his linebackers have been placing pressure on the quarterback position and will be looking to catch Purdy off guard following the Cyclones’ close loss to Baylor last week.
“I feel like we do a good job at getting after the quarterback,” he said. “Those stress plays, those third downs, those second and mediums to make it third and long, I think we do a good job at getting to the quarterback on that.”
He’s seeing his group learn the significant difference pressure creates and how it helps defenders start reading into offenses a little more each game.
“It's just the fact that we just keep going,” Miller said. “I feel like if we get to the quarterback on one play, it's going to make it harder for the next plays. We got some fast players that can just flip the switch and go.”
“Our emphasis is just ‘get the ball’. And the ball has a set of quarterback hands every single play. So if we emphasize getting the ball, then it's easy to get to the quarterback now. But when we get there, we’ve got to finish.”